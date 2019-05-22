Glenn Emmett Musselman II of Conroe, Texas passed away in Navasota, Texas, on May 18, 2019. Glenn was born on May 10, 1931 to Glenn Emmett Musselman, Sr. and Dana Marie (Cole) Musselman in Fort Worth, Texas. He is survived by his loving wife Joyce Musselman, son Dan Love and wife Robbie, daughter Mary Margaret Thompson and husband Bill, granddaughter Anne-Marie Friedman and husband Nick, grandson Will Thompson and wife Chelsea, and by his great-grandson and namesake, Emmett Howard Friedman.

Glenn graduated from Lamar High School in Houston and later attended the University of Houston. After enlisting in the U.S. Marine Corps, Glenn served during the Korean War, receiving an honorable discharge. Glenn made a career in criminal justice as a supervisor in the Harris County Adult Probation Department, making many life-long friends in the legal community. He was on a first-name basis with many judges in Houston and Harris County.

Glenn was a faithful member of First Methodist Conroe, and was a regular at the Men's Prayer Breakfasts on Tuesday mornings. He enjoyed deer hunting and dove hunting trips with friends and family. As a master storyteller, Glenn constantly entertained friends and relatives with stories about his life experiences. He never met a stranger, and would strike up a conversation with people he met wherever he went. Glenn was a true gentleman and was always a source of strength for his family and friends.

Glenn's life will be celebrated on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the sanctuary of First Methodist Conroe, 4308 West Davis Street, Conroe, Texas, followed by visitation and refreshments in the Asbury Hall. Pallbearers are Nicholas Friedman, Mark Giles, B.D. Griffin, Kurt Meckfessel, Bill Scarborough, and Bill Thompson. Honorary pallbearers are Fred Greer, Bert Lynch, Carter Mahaffey, Rigby Owen, Barb Sadler, and John Earl Weisinger.