Gregory Wayne Broussard, 56, of Spring passed away in Conroe. He was born in Houston, Texas on August 13, 1962. Greg graduated from S.P. Waltrip High School Class of 1980. His love of automobiles led him to working for A.J. Foyt Chevrolet and finishing with over 25 years with Buckalew Chevrolet in Conroe. Greg's favorite pastimes were fishing, cooking and barbequing. He will be fondly remembered for his infectious smile, kind heart and compassionate spirit.

Greg is survived by his mother Dorothy Broussard, sons Bryan Michael (Amber Knight) and Blake Broussard (Jocelyn Roman), brother Garrick Keith and his wife Lisa, nephew Corey and his wife Lauren, Fiancé Dawn White, half-sister and brothers, Kathy Flowers, Randall, Reginald, Russell and Roderick, and the mother of his children Terri Broussard. He was preceded in death by his father Fleton.

Visitation will be held Friday, June 14th at Cashner Funeral Home from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Cashner Funeral Home in Conroe, with a private burial to follow.

In lieu of flowers, Greg's family ask that you donate to Texas EquuSearch at P.O. Box 395, Dickinson, Texas 77539.

