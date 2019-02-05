Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hadley Doyle German.

Hadley Doyle German, age 19, was welcomed into the Kingdom of Heaven on Sunday, February 3rd, 2019.

Hadley was born on December 7th, 1999, in Conroe, Texas, to his loving parents, Bill German and Angela (Hassell) German, and two older siblings, Justin German and Emma (German) McCurdy. Hadley was a sweet, rowdy, hardworking, happy, creative and loving cowboy from day one. He grew up in Montgomery, Texas, always placing his family, his horses and his dreams above anything else. He began roping at a young age, participated in Rodeo Bible Camp, competed in rodeos across Texas, and won many buckles and saddles to commemorate his talent. Hadley graduated from Montgomery High School in May of 2018. He spent the last year doing what he loved most—training horses and being a full-time cowboy, his dream job and life goal. In his free time, Hadley enjoyed leather work, braiding halters, and loving on his pack of pups. Most importantly, Hadley was a regular member of church and a firm believer in Jesus. Hadley will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.

Hadley is survived by his parents, Bill and Angela German, sister, Emma McCurdy and her husband Josh, brother, Justin German, and nephew, Wilson German, grandparents Juanita Hassell, Heath Hassell and wife Tammy, and Stanley Kaminski, aunt Michele, cousins Jamie and Jonathan, the Auld cousins, many extended family members and an incredible number of friends.

Greeting him in Heaven will be his great grandparents, John Doyle and Darie Miller, grandmother, Jennie V German, aunt, Lisa Hassell, and uncles, Kenneth Auld and John German.

Funeral services will take place in the main sanctuary of Lone Star Cowboy Church in Montgomery, Texas, on Wednesday, February 6th, at 6 o'clock in the evening. All are invited. Food and fellowship will follow in the arena at the Cowboy Church.

In lieu of flowers, our family asks that you donate in Hadley's honor to the Cowboy Crisis Fund (justincowboycrisisfund.org). Please leave written memorials at www.shmfh.com