On Friday, January 31, 2020, Jerry Thomas Hanus Jr., loving husband and father of two sons, passed away at the age of 54.

Jerry was born on July 16, 1965 in Fayetteville, North Carolina to Jerry and Cecile Hanus. He graduated high school at Klein Forest and received his Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of North Texas in Denton, Texas. He worked at Enterprise Products as a Senior Tax Analyst. On August 16, 1997, he married Tracie Lucill Hobgood. They have two wonderful sons, Korbin and Carson.

Jerry enjoyed playing golf and working in the yard. He was an avid sports fan, supporting the Rockets, Astros and Texans. He loved his pets, three dogs and three cats. He loved his wife, children and mother more than anything. He was a dedicated employee and co-worker. He loved making people laugh and cherished his friends for life. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit.

He is survived by his wife Tracie, his two children, Korbin and Carson, his mother Cecile Hanus an aunt and uncle and several cousins. A celebration of his life will be on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 2pm Metcalf Funeral Home in Conroe, Texas.