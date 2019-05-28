Harding W. Boeker, 98, of Montgomery, Texas passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side. Harding was born on January 13, 1921 in Gay Hill, Washington County, Texas to Albert and Sophie Boeker. After leaving school to begin working in the Houston area, the U.S. Army called Harding in the tumultuous summer of 1942. He served in the European theatre throughout World War II as a member of the Quartermaster Corps participating in numerous campaigns in Northern France, the Ardennes, the Rhineland and Central Europe.

In 2016, Harding and 17 other American soldiers were honored for their service in the liberation of France by appointment as Chevalier (Knight) in the French Order of the Legion of Honour presented on the Battleship Texas by the Consul General of France in Houston. Harding was especially proud to travel on the second Texas Honor Flight to the WWII Museum in Washington, DC in 2009. For his war service, Harding also received the American Theatre Campaign Medal, the EAME Campaign Medal with Four Bronze Stars, the Good Conduct Medal and the WWII Victory Medal.

After leaving the active service in 1946, Harding settled in the Houston area working his way up in the radiator repair industry eventually owning the business, which he sold in 1979, retiring to Montgomery County, building his dream house on five acres and living in a small town atmosphere among people he loved.

Harding was a family man, always keeping up with family and friends as well as truly being a jack of all trades. He had a true zest for life beating the odds with heart surgery at 89 to ride his lawnmower for eight more years. He enjoyed participating at Grace Lutheran Church, volunteering at every opportunity, attending local activities for veterans, partaking in parades, working his yard, attending his vegetable garden, and woodworking. Harding was a member of the National Automotive Radiator Service Association and committee member for the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo for many years.

Harding was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Harry, Newton and Albert and sisters Gladyola and Lorene. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Juanita Lorraine Boeker, his sister Delores Franke, his children, Barbara Milio, Linda Broughton and her husband Rick, Betty Sylvester, Ronnie Cummings and his wife Kaye, Rick Cummings and his wife, Terry, Glenda Osborne and her husband, Arthur Lee, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A visitation will be held at Forest Park The Woodlands Funeral Home, 18000 Interstate 45 S, The Woodlands, Texas, on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 5:00-8:00 p.m., a funeral service will be held at Grace Lutheran Church, 13123 TX-105, Conroe, Texas, 77304, on May 29, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., a graveside service will be held at Forest Park The Woodlands Cemetery, 18000 Interstate 45 S, The Woodlands, Texas, 77384, on May 29, 2019 at 11:30 am with a reception to follow at Grace Lutheran Church.

Donations may be made in memory of Harding W. Boeker at Camp Hope, PTSDUSA.org, Give Help/Donate/In Remembrance Of/Bequests or Grace Lutheran Church, 13123 TX-105, Conroe, TX 77304.