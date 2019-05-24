Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold Lamar Griffin Jr.. View Sign Service Information Cashner Funeral Home 801 Teas Road Conroe , TX 77303 (936)-756-2126 Send Flowers Obituary

Harold Lamar Griffin Jr. was born September 18th, 1957 in Dallas Texas at Parkland Memorial Hospital. He was the first born of Ann Marie Escousse and Harold Lamar Griffin. He moved to Conroe with his Mother and Father, Brother, Jeff, and Sister, Sharon, in 1969. Hal was a proud graduate of the Conroe Tigers' class of 1976. He continued his education by enrolling in Texas Tech University in Lubbock Texas and graduated in 1981 with a degree in landscape architecture. Following his graduation, he moved back to Conroe where he started his own landscaping company. He took much pride in showing off the places he landscaped including the grounds of Cashner funeral home. Jeff Cashner stated Hal played a big role in their grand opening in 1984. In 1998 Hal accepted a position with Yamaha Motor Corporation of America as a Territory Manager in Austin, TX. He was responsible for fleet sales to golf car dealerships and golf courses (which was appropriate since Hal loved to play golf from a very young age). On July 31st, 1999 following a golf tournament, he met Donna Blankenship at The 311 club on 6th street in Austin, TX. He loved to tell the story that 3 months following that fateful meeting, he was pulling a U-Haul trailer from Soper, OK to Austin with a woman he barely knew and her 2 kids, 13 year old Eric Blankenship and 10 year old Jaye Blankenship. He often reflected on that experience as the best decision he ever made. He loved to brag on his step children and was very proud of them. He became interested in real estate after selling their home in 2008. Prior to moving back to Conroe, he joined Keller Williams Advantage Realty in Conroe of December 2010 to present. Survivors include: Donna Griffin, wife of the home; stepson Eric Blankenship, his wife Carissa and Grandson Jet; stepdaughter, Jaye Blankenship of Austin; mother, Ann Griffin, father; Harold Griffin and his wife Ruth Terry; Brother, Jeff Griffin; sister, Sharon Hamilton and her Husband John Hamilton of Benton Louisiana; niece, Holy Wells, and her son, Dane; Nephew, Joe Peveto; and Cat, Jasper Switch. Celebration of life will be held Monday, May 27, 2019 at 2:00pm at Cashner Funeral Home. You are invited to view our webpage and leave written tributes to the family at cashnerconroe.com



