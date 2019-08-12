Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harriett Smith. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

A 95-year life has been well lived by Harriett Nanette Burnham Smith. She was born April 23, 1924 and joined the Lord and the love of her life J. C. on Saturday, August 10th, 2019. She was born in Manilla, Philippine Islands to Marshall and Concepcion Burnham. Harriett's life was most interesting growing up in the Philippines with her parents and 12 siblings who have all preceded her in death. During World War II, Harriett, 2 of her sisters, 2 brothers and her Mother were captured by the Japanese and imprisoned 3 years until being liberated by the American Armed Forces. Her story got more interesting when she met a tall 6'3" blue eyed Calvary Soldier from Texas named J. C. Smith. The whirlwind romance began and lasted 62 years until his passing. Together they raised daughters, Barbara Smith Morgan and Nanette Smith Paghi. Harriett and J. C. started their marriage living in Exxon Camps in various parts of Texas during J. C.'s 45-year career with Exxon. In 1959 the family settled in Conroe Texas where they lived the rest of their life together. For all who knew Harriett she was a wonderful cook and she loved to entertain friends. She was also a very gifted Gardener with Orchids being her favorite flower and she loved fishing with J. C. and her family. Harriett was preceded in death by her husband, James C. Smith, her parents, siblings and most of her wonderful friends. She is survived by Daughter, Barbara Smith Morgan and husband Roland of Willis, Daughter Nanette Smith Paghi and husband Mark of Waxahachie, Grandchildren Stacy Morgan Shurley and husband Jason of Tomball, Lynsy Morgan Johnson and husband Mike of Conroe, Jennifer Lynn Paghi of Dallas and Mark Daniel Paghi of Waco. Great Grandchildren Jaycee and Rylee Shurley, McKenzy and Matthew Johnson and Noah Paghi. Her services will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019 Cashner Funeral Home in Conroe, TX at 2:00 pm with visitation starting at 1:00 pm. Burial will follow in Garden Park Cemetery and a reception will follow graveside services at Cashner Funeral Home.

