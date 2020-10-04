Harriette Louise Powell Cummings died in her sleep from heart disease at the grand old age of 90 on September 21, 2020. She was born June 17, 1930 on a farm in Montgomery, Texas, to Birdie Mae Napper Powell and John Martin Powel and was oldest of three sisters. Her siblings were Clara Ann and Shirley. She graduated from Montgomery High School as valedictorian while her sister, Clara Ann was salutatorian. Both went to Baylor University where Harriette majored in Business Administration. Harriette was married to Robert Dorrance Wickham from 1951 to 1979 with one child, Mark Dorrance Wickham. She was married to William Bryan Cummings Sr from 1983 until his death in 2011. She worked for the Social Security Administration from 1952 to 1965, and then transferred to the Veteran's Administration where she rose to the position of Section Chief becoming the first woman to obtain that position in the V.A. She worked there until her retirement in 1989. She and Bill spent their retirement years in Montgomery playing golf and spending time with children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She also ran an income tax preparation business in her home until she was 87.
She is preceded in death by her parents, John Martin and Birdie Mae Powell, her husband, William Bryan Cummings Sr, her sister, Clara Ann Bremenkamp and her stepson William Bryan Cummings Jr. She is survived by: Sister Shirley Martin; Brother-in-law, Glen Bremenkamp; son and daughter-in-law, Mark & Cheryl Wickham; grandson & spouse, Andrew Wickham & Kit Jaspering; granddaughter, Hannah Wickham; Stepson and daughter-in-law, Bruce & Carol Cummings; grandson, Justin Cummings; great grandchildren, Hunter & Wade Cummings; granddaughter & husband, Meagan & Justin Farris; great grandchild Cora Leigh Farris; granddaughter & husband, Lauren & Stephan Hess; granddaughter, Lisa Cummings; daughter-in-law, Cindy Cummings; granddaughter & husband, Jennifer & Neil Bubel; great granddaughter, Hayden Bubel; grandson and fiancée, David Cummings & Courtney Ligon.
Harriette's memorial service will be Saturday, October 10, 2020 at the Sam Houston Funeral Home,
20850 Eva St., Montgomery, Texas at 2PM. Visitation will be from 1pm-2pm. If attending, please sit every other pew and wear a mask entering and leaving the service. Masks will not be required during the service. The family prefers that donations be made to the Montgomery United Methodist Church https://www.mumctex.org/give
