Helen Rose Crain, 89, of Willis, Tx was born on February 27, 1930 in Bogalusa, La to the late Joseph and Anna Schumaker. She passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019 in Conroe, Tx at the Conroe Health Care Center.

Helen enjoyed working for the State Theater in Bogalusa for many years. She also worked for Bet R Grocery Store in Baton Rouge, near her brother Jerry, before moving to Texas to be close to her children. Helen loved God with all of her heart! Her absolute passion was watching Wheel of Fortune & her favorite colors were pink & red! She loved working jigsaw puzzles for many years before moving to the Conroe Health Care Center, where she enjoyed playing Bingo, doing arts and crafts and participating in all of the fun activities with all of the wonderful health care staff she loved.

She is survived by her daughters, Brenda Crain of Sugar Land, Tx and Debbie Darsey of Willis, Tx, her brother, Jerry & sister-in-law Dianne Schumaker of Baton Rouge, La, her sister-in-law, Carol Schumaker of Missouri City, Tx and 3 grandchildren, Karen and her husband, Scott Solomon, Alex Darsey and Jacob Darsey, all of Willis, Tx, as well as numerous nieces and nephews and other relatives.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, Dominic Schumaker of Sacremento, Ca, Ann Carlino of San Jose, Ca, Joe Schumaker of Baton Rouge, La, Mary Mullings of Bogalusa, La, Tony Schumaker of Missouri City, Tx and Janet Nichols of Spring, Tx.

Helen will be laid to rest at the Ponemah Cemetery in the mausoleum with her parents in Bogalusa, La.

There will be a church service in Bogalusa at the Annunciation Catholic Church.