Helen Ruth Grahmann, born on November 10, 1930, in Brookeland, Texas, passed away peacefully in the presence of her family in Conroe on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at the age of 89.

Ruth and her husband Frank enjoyed traveling and were privileged to visit places like London, Sydney, Paris, Hawaii, and Denmark. Their love of camping took them to various places where they met new people and visited old friends. Ruth and Frank enjoyed attending blue grass festivals for over 20 years.

Ruth lived a full and active life using her talents to serve others. She enjoyed cooking and ministering to those in need, carrying casserole dishes and desserts to families with new babies, friends recovering from surgery, and to families in times of grief. Ruth enjoyed working with her hands sewing, crocheting, and making quilts, and she was also an accomplished artist. She looked forward each year to the Montgomery County Fair, testing recipes and preparing items months in advance. She often won ribbons for the items she entered. For many years, Ruth taught the Median Ladies Sunday School class and participated in Bible Study Fellowship. She poured her heart into studying and preparing her lessons and made life-long friendships.

Ruth loved her family dearly, and they were a source of great joy for her. She was a homemaker and enjoyed caring for her husband. She gave her children and grandchildren many fond memories. From constructing a pin-hole camera in order to view a solar eclipse to building pine straw houses in the yard, Meme had an adventurous spirit.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents Jeff and Allie Beeson and sisters Doris McShane and Thelma Barton. She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years Franklin J. Grahmann; daughter Jennifer Grimes and husband Bo; son Bill Brown and wife Karen; grandchildren Hayley Rasco and husband Bryan, Amy Hamrick and husband Robert, Melissa Coats and husband Caleb, Holly Williams and husband Jimmy, Garrett Brown, and Michaela Brown; and great-grandchildren Emma Leigh and Lily Rasco; Briley Hamrick; Cason, Cali, Kenli, and Cannon Coats; Cassidy, Colton, and Mason Williams; Corbin and Tinsley Brown. She is also survived by her brother Jeff Beeson and wife Elaine, numerous nieces and nephews, and many loving friends. The family would like to thank Ruth's caregivers Susan, Nancy, Cheryl, Maureen, Ashley, and Claire for the special care she was given during her years of illness.

The family will receive visitors on Monday, January 6, 2020, at Cashner Funeral Home from 5:00-7:00 p.m. A rosary will follow at 7:00 p.m. The funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Conroe at 2:00 p.m. with interment at Garden Park Cemetery.

