Helen White Willem was born on February 2, 1931 in Jasper, Alabama. She passed away on August 2, 2019 in Conroe, Texas, at the age of 88.

Helen graduated from Walker High School in Jasper, Alabama and moved to Indianapolis, Indiana in 1950. In May of 1953, she met her husband, Robert Willem. They were married on May 1, 1954 in Indianapolis, Indiana. They had one daughter, Debra Todd from Conroe, Texas. She belonged to the order of the Eastern Star. Helen worked for Western Electric Company for 33 years and worked for Logo 7 for 17 years while living in Indianapolis. Helen and Robert moved to Conroe, Texas in 2003 to be close to their daughter and grandchildren. She worked for Cracker Barrel in Conroe for 4 years.

Helen Willem is preceded in death by her parents Gertrude Richardson and Oliver White; sisters Beatrice Rogers and Louise Fleming; and grandson Stephen Todd. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Robert Willem; daughter and son in law, Debra and Bob Todd; granddaughter Rachel Todd; grandson Nathan Todd and wife Jessica Todd; great grandson Hudson Todd - all of Conroe, Texas; and cousin Maxine Courington of Jasper, Alabama.

Funeral service for Helen White Willem will be held at Cashner Funeral Home, in Conroe, Texas, on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 2:00pm with visitation starting at 1:00pm prior to service. Interment will follow service at Garden Park Cemetery.

