Henry Elwin Buck, Sr. was born on February 11, 1934 and passed away May 24, 2019 at the age of 85, with his family by his side.

He was born in Rural Clark County Arkansas near the town of Arkadelphia, Arkansas. Arkansas was always his favorite place on earth.

It was in Houston, TX that he met the love of his life at Airline Drive Baptist Church, and on September 4, 1959, he married Ruby Zane Rivers at Airline Drive Baptist. He worked at Buck and Carroll Barber Shop in North Houston for nearly 40 years.

The focus of his life was his family and faith in Jesus Christ. In the 1970's he and his family attended Memorial Baptist Church in north Houston. When he retired, he joined First Baptist Church Willis and continued to share God's love with everyone he met. He touched many lives through his commitment to share the gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ.

Henry was preceded in death by his parents, Dock Estes Buck Sr. and Ruby Isabelle (Still) Buck; sisters, Julia (Dude) Francis and Margaret Key; brothers, Dock E. Buck, Jr., Thomas M. Buck, Donald E. Buck, and Ronald Neal Buck.

He is survived by his wife Ruby Zane (Rivers) Buck of 59 years; brother, E. W. Buck of Mt. Pleasant, TX; daughter Janet Fincher and husband Rusty Fincher; son Henry Buck Jr. and wife Kim (Kroning) Buck; son, Warren Buck; grandchildren, Brian Fincher, John Fincher, Julia Fincher, Rebekah Buck, and Lauren Buck; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation with the family is scheduled for Thursday, May 30 from 6-8 PM at Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home in Willis. Funeral Services will be held Friday, May 31 at 11 AM at the First Baptist Church in Willis, with interment following at Smith Memorial Park Cemetery. Condolences at www.shmfh.com .