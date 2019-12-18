Henry "JR" Martin (1951 - 2019)
Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home of Willis
10129 FM 1097 W
Willis, TX
77318
(936)-890-0454
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home of Willis
10129 FM 1097 W
Willis, TX 77318
Obituary
Henry "JR" Martin, Jr. of Willis, TX, passed away after a battle of illness on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at the age of 68. He was born in Crockett, TX on August 29,1951.

JR is survived by his son and spouse, Henry "Buddy" & Tammy Martin; daughter and spouse, Amanda & Chris Tallon; son, Johnny Martin; daughter, Johanna Martin; grandchildren, Chelsey, Hannah, Brad, Lacey, Jordan, Blake, Breanna, Christin, Ashton, Zoey, Jerald and Weston; great-grandchildren, Cash, Dylan, Kara-Leigh, Analise and Izabel; brothers Freddy Gilbreath and Pete Martin; sisters, Mary Blevins, Sally Doyle and Jennie Moren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly Martin; parents, Henry & Hazel Martin; sister, Wanda Moren.

The Memorial Service will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019 @ 10:00 am at Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home in Willis, with a celebration with food and drinks directly afterwards.

Condolences may be left at www.shmfh.com


Published on yourconroenews.com from Dec. 18 to Dec. 31, 2019
