Henry William Musterman, IV, 42, veteran of the United States Navy, passed away November 9, 2019. Henry was born April 30, 1977 in Dallas, Texas.

Henry enjoyed fishing, music, food, classic cars, and was a firearms enthusiast. Spending time with his sons was most important to him. He was a loving son, brother and father. He will be deeply missed by all who loved him.

He is survived by two sons, Aric and Alan Musterman; mother, Kathy Reegs; sisters, Cherie Reegs Stover and Cassie Reegs Dingman; brothers, Phillip and Brian Musterman, and Richard Allen; and other family and many friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Jim Reegs.

A Memorial Service will be held on November 15, 2019 at 2:30 pm at the Houston National Cemetery, 10410 Veterans Memorial Drive, Houston, Texas 77038

Condolences may be offered at www.millerfuneral.com