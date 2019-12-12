Henry Tebbs Brooks was born on July 6, 1938 to Henry T. Brooks and Blanche Cobb Brooks in Houston, Texas. A few months following his birth, his dad passed away and he was raised by his mother, who never remarried, and his aunt, Sallye Harris Cobb, both elementary education teachers in Houston. In 1941, his mother purchased a home in West University Place where he grew up. Both these women were strong individuals and during his lifetime, Henry always said that anything good that came from his life was directly related to the great values and integrity instilled in him by them. Henry went to West University Elementary, Pershing Junior High and Lamar High schools, graduating in 1956. Following graduation, he went to The University of Texas where he attained BBA and LLB (now JD) degrees in a six-year program. He was a member of Phi Kappa Sigma at Texas. Following graduation from law school in 1962, he returned to Houston to practice law at which time he met and married Billie Ford from Kerrville who was working as a legal secretary. They were married for 48 years before her death in 2012. Billie and Henry had one child, Hogan Brooks, whom he and Billie loved dearly. Hogan and his two daughters, Baylie and Kaitlyn Brooks survive Henry. Following Billie's death, Henry met and married Barbara Joanne Lowrie who made the last years of his life full, fun, rewarding, wonderful and complete. He will be greatly missed by her and other members of his family. He loved and enjoyed life and felt he had been blessed with a good one. Some of the many things he loved doing were fishing, golf (sometimes), good food, travel, making deals and just hanging out with family and good friends. Of all the events, experiences and activities in his life, other than his family, of what he was proudest were the many great friends he had acquired and kept over his whole lifetime. They gave him great joy and contentment and he considered them his greatest treasures. Henry Brooks died of complications related to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. He will be cremated and his remains handled in a private family ceremony. Services for Henry will be at The Woodlands United Methodist Church (Harvest Worship Center) 2200 Lake Woodlands Dr., The Woodlands, TX 77380, on Monday, December 16 at 2PM. There will be a reception prior to the service at TWUMC beginning at 12:30PM. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor him may make a contribution to The Montgomery County Community Foundation, 9320 Lakeside Blvd., Bldg. 2, Suite 200, The Woodlands, TX 77381, or the .