Rev. Herbert Clarence Graf passed away peacefully at Woodhaven Assisted Living in Conroe, Texas on February 14, 2019.

Visitation will be from 3:00 until 6:00 Sunday, February 17, 2019 at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 2100 Tickner in Conroe, Texas. The funeral service will be at 10:00 am on Monday, February 18, 2019 at St Mark Lutheran Church, Rev. David Quail officiating. Burial will follow at Klein Memorial Park at 2:00pm. Memorials may be directed to Lutheran Heritage Foundation, 51474 Romeo Plank Road, Macomb, MI 48042...or to "Veterans of the Cross", 1333 South Kirkwood Road, St. Louis, MO 63122...or to the Deaf Program at Concordia Lutheran Seminary of Ft. Wayne, IN.

I am determined not to know anything among you other than Jesus Christ and Him crucified." I Corinthians 2:2