Herbert Freeman (1929 - 2019)
Service Information
Metcalf Funeral Directors
1801 East White Oak Terrace
Conroe, TX
77304
(936)-756-3311
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Obituary
Herbert Hulon Freeman, 90, of Conroe, Texas, passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019. He was born on January 10, 1929 in Houston, Texas, to Britt and Julia Freeman. Herbert proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict.

Herbert is preceded in death by his loving wife Jo Ann and son Steven Freeman. His granddaughter Julia Johnson; grandson Christopher Freeman and his wife Mandy survive him. Numerous nieces, nephews, family members and friends are also left to treasure his memory.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. till 7:00 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Metcalf Funeral Directors. Herbert will be laid to rest beside his wife at a later time.


Published on yourconroenews.com from Aug. 13 to Aug. 26, 2019
bullet U.S. Navy bullet Korean War
