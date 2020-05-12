On Thursday, May 7, 2020, Herbert M. Newstrom, Jr. ("Herb"), loving widower and father of two, passed away at the age of 89. Herb was born on July 16, 1930 in San Antonio, TX to Herbert and Estelle Newstrom. He received his degree in Business from the University of California Los Angeles after serving in the US Air Force during the Korean War. Prior to the war, he proudly attended Texas A&M University and considered himself an "Aggie" until his passing. The majority of Herb's professional life was spent as an airline pilot for Pan American Airways. On February 17, 1956, he married the love of his life, Sharon Ruth McGinty. They raised two sons, Eric and Curtis. Herb had a passion for all things associated with flight. He served his country honorably as an F-84 pilot in Korea and flew various Boeing and Airbus passenger planes for Pan American until his retirement in 1990. He was an athlete who loved both tennis and golf, but always considered himself a tennis player as golf was just "too frustrating". His country club nickname on the tennis court was "Slime" based on his mastery of all varieties of shots. He was known for his quick wit, dry sense of humor and love for traditional American style breakfast! He was a family man and loved spending time with his wife, brothers and sisters, children and grandchildren. Herb was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon, mother and father, Estelle and Herb and sisters, Betty Payne and Dorothy Kohlman. He is survived by his brother, Charles Newstrom, two sons, Eric and Curtis, two grandchildren, Emily and Drew and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at the home of Curtis and Lynn Newstrom at a date to be determined based on state guidelines associated with the Covid-19 Pandemic.



