Funeral services for Herman Maurice Williams, 92, of Conroe, Texas will be held on Monday, August 26, 2019 at 1:00 pm in the First Baptist Church-Groceville with Pastor Curtis Hallford officiating. Interment will follow at Whispering Pines cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service beginning at noon at the First Baptist Church-Groceville.

Mr. Williams was born on August 13, 1927 in Bedias, Texas and passed away peacefully at his home on August 22, 2019 in Conroe. Mr. Williams proudly served his country in the Army during the Korean War. After serving, he became a career truck driver. Herman never met a stranger and enjoyed life to it's fullest. He was so very proud of his family.

Herman was preceded in death by his son, David Phillips, daughter, Donna Parris, great-great grandson, Deklynn Gelston and his sister, Bessie Ola Solomon. Mr. Williams is survived by his loving family: wife of 21 years, Ronette Williams; son, Dale Williams of Shepherd, Tx; sister and brother-in-law, Betty and Jim Herndon of Lindon, Tx; granddaughter and grandson, Rebecca and William Gelston of Conroe; granddaughter and grandson, Lisa and Stephen Carle of Cleveland; great grandchildren, Anne and Brian Koenig of Conroe, Cynthia Gelston, Marschal Harris, Jeanette Gelston and James Watkins, Kelsey Faulk, Taylor Williams, Hannah and Ashley Carle; great-great grandchildren, Brian, Destyni and Bri Anna Koenig, Ethlynn Gelston and Asher Watkins. Many other relatives and friends also survive.