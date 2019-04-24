Holly JoAnn Underwood Reynolds was born on August 2, 1980, and went to be with Our Lord on April 18, 2019. Holly was born and raised in Texas. She went to college at Ohio State University on a full scholarship where she excelled in diving. While there she won the Big Ten Conference. She moved back to Texas where she married Josh Reynolds. They had five children: Luke, Brock, Mick, Zeke and Drake. There was no one more devoted to her children than Holly. She was a loving wife, a valued friend and a joy to be around. It could be said of Holly that she loved life. Every moment was an adventure when you were with her. Her friends said of her, "She was always smiles and jokes." Everyone agreed she was a blessing. The queen bee of 5 little heroes. The wife who stood by your side. The daughter you were proud of. The sister who listened and encouraged. The friend who made you laugh and want to be a better person. But most importantly she was a child of the King. A believer in Christ Jesus.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 2:00 pm in the West Conroe Baptist Church Chapel, located at 1855 Longmire Road, Conroe, Texas 77304.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make donations for missions with Autumn Creek Baptist Church 6735 Barker Cypress Rd. Houston, TX 77084.