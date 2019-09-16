Colonel Homer Towns Terry, age 93, passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019 after a hard-fought battle with cancer. He was born on July 17, 1926 in Tahoka, TX, being the youngest of nine children to the late Charles Lafayette Terry and Lockie Bell Terry.

During his 32-year Army Air Corp and United States Air Force Career, Colonel Terry served in WWII, Korea, and Vietnam where he flew 135 combat missions in the F105 Thunderchief. He completed his Air Force career leading the Integrated Logistics Support Team for the Air Force's F15 fighter and serving as its first systems manager when the F15 became operational. Following his retirement from the Air Force, Colonel Terry spent 10 years as an executive with the General Dynamics Corporation in San Diego California. Upon moving to Newnan, Georgia, Colonel Terry and his wife Patricia became active and beloved members of St. Paul's Episcopal Church. Additionally, he participated, for several years, in history classes at Newnan High School presenting students there with detailed briefings on his career and providing an understanding of the US Military's efforts in Vietnam and other military conflicts.

Along with his parents, Homer is preceded in death by his wife, Patricia McDowell Terry and son, Robert Terry. He is survived by his children, Richard Terry and his wife Vickie, William Terry and his wife Nancy; grandchildren, Tara (Jason) Christian, Justin (Bethany) Terry, Ryan (Kammie Jo) Terry, Steven (Christine) Terry, Jonathan Terry, David Terry and his daughter in law, Kathleen Brown Terry. He is also survived by his great grandchildren, Andrew, Katie, Ariel, Asher, Brooklyn, Kinsley and Graham.

The funeral service celebrating the life Homer lived is Friday, September 20, 2019 at 1:00 PM at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 576 Roscoe Road, in Newnan with The Very Rev. Hazel Smith Glover officiating. Burial will take place at Arlington National Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 19th from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at McKoon Funeral Home, 38 Jackson Street, in Newnan.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made in Homer's name to The Salvation Army, 615 Slaters Lane, Alexandria, Virginia 22313 or online at give.salvationarmyusa.org. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.mckoon.com.

