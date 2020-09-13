Hugh Thomas ("Tom") Blair, M.D., 77, of The Woodlands, TX, passed away on September 9, 2020. Dr. Blair was born in Decatur, IL, on March 24, 1943, to Hugh T. Blair, Jr. and Ann Wayland Blair, who preceded him in death. He was raised in Chicago, IL. After graduating from Beloit College in 1964, he earned his M.D. from Baylor College of Medicine. He served as a captain in the Army during the Vietnam War, training Green Beret medics. He then did his medical residency at Methodist Hospital in Houston. He spent most of his 40-year career as a pulmonologist and critical care doctor at St. Joseph Hospital in downtown Houston.
While still in medical school at Baylor, he met and married Joan Warren, who had moved to Houston after graduating from Oklahoma State University. He is survived by his loving wife and their three children: Tad Blair (b. 1968) and his wife Saera Lee of Los Angeles, Danya Blair (b.1969) and her husband Charles Lunsford of Boerne, Texas and Jared Blair (b.1976) and his wife Jessica Rubino of Austin. "Papa" will be sorely missed by his seven grandchildren: Jackson Blair, Chance Lunsford, Violet Blair, Kenan Blair, Annie Lunsford, Gia Blair, and Myer Blair. He is also survived by his brother Bill W. Blair, brother John S. Blair and wife Debbie, and nieces, nephews and their families, and many good friends.
Dr. Blair had a lifelong passion for athletics. He played basketball in high school and college, and was an avid tennis player. After retiring from the practice of medicine, he coached amateur and professional golfers in the Woodlands, TX, where he lived. He was a physics enthusiast who wore out numerous copies of books by scientific authors such as Brian Greene and Albert Einstein. He was widely admired by all who knew him for his passionate pursuit of perfection in medicine, sports, science, and life. He was also intensely devoted to his family, and loved talking and visiting with his grandchildren as often as possible.
No services are planned at this time. For those wishing to memorialize the long and rich life of Dr. Blair, please consider a donation to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation through "Logan's Lifesavers," a cause dear to Dr. Blair's heart due to his great-nephew Logan's fight against the disease.Click "donate" next to team member Hugh "Tom" Blair at: https://fightcf.cff.org/site/TR/GreatStrides/45_Greater_Illinois_Chicago?team_id=96640&pg=team&fr_id=7952z