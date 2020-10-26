Hugo A Barrera, age 54, passed away surrounded by family on Tuesday October 20, 2020. Hugo is preceded in death by his parents, Mauricio and Rosa B. Barrera and his sister, Gloria Lorena Barrera and survived by his wife Sara Barrera 2 children; Briana Barrera and Hugo A Barrera Jr wife Jessica Barrera and 4 grandchildren Isaiah, Azalea, Alejandro, and Jasmine Barrera. Hugo was a friend to many and loved all. He had a heart of gold. He helped save two lives by donating his lungs and kidneys and helped many more with his donation of tissue. He was and will forever be a hero to his family and others. Viewing will be 5:00 - 8:00 pm on Monday, October 26, 2020 at Cashner Funeral Home. Services will begin at 10:00 am on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Cashner Funeral Home Chapel.



Hugo Barrera de 54 años falleció rodeada de familia el Martes 20 de Octubre del 2020. Hugo es precedida en la muerte de sus padres, Mauricio y Rosa B. Barrera e hermana Gloria Lorena Barrera y sobrevivió por su esposa Sara Barrera y 2 hijos; Briana Barrera y Hugo A Barrera Jr esposa Jessica Barrera y 4 nietos Isaiah, Azalea, Alejandro, y Jasmine Barrera. Hugo era amigo de muchos y amado por todos. Tenia un corazon de oro. Ayudo a salvar a dos vidas con la donacion de sus pulmones y rinones y auydo a muchos mas con su donacion de tejido. Fue y sera para siempre un heroe para su familia y otros. Visualización será de 5:00 - 7:00 pm el Lunes 26 de Octubre del 2020 en la Funeraria Cashner. Servicios comenzará a las 10:00 am el Martes 27 de Octubre del 2020 en la Capilla Funeraria Cashner.



