Funeral services for Ignacio Dominguez, 32, of Willis, Texas will be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 4:00 pm in The Chapel at Conroe Funeral Directors with Father Vincent Alexius officiating. The eulogy will be given by Pastor Daniel Aranda. The visitation will be held on two hours prior to the funeral service beginning at 2:00 pm in The Chapel. The Rosary will be cited by Maria Bacheo, one hour prior to the funeral service beginning at 3:00 pm.

Ignacio Dominguez was born on March 21, 1986 in Houston, Texas and passed away on February 16, 2019 in Cleveland, Texas.

Ignacio will be remembered for his thoughtfulness, friendly and outgoing personality, his love of working with his hands and his passion for being outdoors. He was a caring and loving man, with the biggest and warmest heart imaginable. Anybody who ever had the pleasure to meet him knew this. Throughout his life, he always found time to spend with friends and family. He was a generous man who loved to listen and cared so deeply about what was going on in other people's lives. He could constantly be found chatting with people, peppering those conversations with jokes and frequent bursts of laughter. Ignacio was greatly loved will be dearly missed.

He is survived by his loving family: beloved wife, Bridgett Gonzalez; parents, Maria Gardea Carillo and Espirio Dominguez; children, Alexzander Gonzalez, Bianca Gonzalez, Espirio "JoJo" Dominguez and Maria Dominguez; siblings, Raul and Laura Dominguez, Irene and Alex Cano, Lourdes and Severo Tobo, Elvira and Ruben Galvan, Ivonne and Eduardo Gardea, Elvia and Arturo Gardea, Vanessa Gardea, Alma and Armando Solis, Luis Dominguez, and Oscar and Lizzett Dominguez; uncle, Patrocinio Dominguez; and aunt and uncle, Luz and Luis Ortiz. Ignacio is also survived by a host of other loving relatives and dear friends.