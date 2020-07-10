Ila Lathrop

Ila Nell Lathrop, age 74 passed away on July 9, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband Bobby W. Lathrop and son Raymond Eugene Pennington. She is survived by her children Billy Dwayne Pennington and wife Elizabeth, Norma Carrell and husband David, Tina Polly and husband Joe, Bobbie Jo Lathrop and husband Robert. She is also survived by her daughter-in-law Tina Pennington, 12 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, sisters Mae Sharpless and Curtis Roush and numerous other relatives and friends. Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 10am at Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home, 10129 FM 1097 W, Willis, TX, with burial immediately following at Smith Memorial Park in Willis.

Visitation with the family will be held Monday, July 13, 2020 from 6-8pm at Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home in Willis. We will be following all CDC mandates in regards to the visitation and service and ask each guest to do so as well. Face masks are required. A get together will be held after the service at Tina Polly's house. You are invited to leave a written condolence on our website at www.shmfh.com.