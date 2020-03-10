Irene Mary Kerr came into this world on May 16, 1934 in the Bronx New York. Her Irish immigrant parents, Walter F. and Rita Kinney Kerr and her older brother, were all happy to have another family member to bring things up the five flights of stairs to their apartment. Irene went to be with her lord on March 9, 2020.

Irene attended Catholic Schools, so the University of St Thomas in Houston seemed like a natural place to begin her college studies. It did not take a long time for Irene to fall in love with her college classmates and Houston, Texas. After graduation, she entered the business world, working at The Houston Post. She soon got her Masters Degree in Education from the University of Houston and began teaching in the Houston Independent School District. It was not difficult to recognize Irene's intelligence, talents and wonderful people skills. So her climb of the HISD professional ladder was under way. She retired form HISD as Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources. After retirement she served as Executive Director of the Houston Association of School Administrators for several years. She enjoying going to her house in Galveston on a regular basis. She was very involved in the community serving with the Galveston Republican Women and The Texas Historical Society. Many enjoyable Mardi Gras parties were held at her house. Her real retirement happened when she moved to Bentwater in 2004. Irene loved people, reading, politics, traveling, card games and a great fun time. She served as past president of The North Montgomery County Retired Teachers Association and the North Shore Republican Women's Organization. In 2009, she was named one of The Texas Federation of Republican Women's 10 outstanding Republican women.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Robert James Kerr. She is survived by her Sister in Law Ellie Mendoza, her brothers, Charlie and Tony Leiva and Cousin Gloria Cano of San Antonio, Cousin Bernadette McCabe of Dublin, Ireland. Nephews: David (Cayce) Kerr of San Clemente, California, John Kerr & Wendy of Raleigh, North Carolina, and Walter Kerr & Joni of Poolesville, Maryland. Great Nieces and Nephews: Matthew, Caroline, Breanna, Zane, Esme, Austin, Chadd and Dakota Kerr. All of them are in college!

The family and her caregiver friends would like to thank the caregivers at Bristol Park (formerly Heartis) Memory Care of Conroe for their excellent care and support as well as Texas Hospice for all of their supportive care. The family gives heartfelt thanks to Janet Carr, Rita Kimball, Diana Henigan, Caroline LaVois, Lucy Simonton, and Kaye Stripling for their unwavering, longstanding friendship.

Also a special thanks to her dearest friend, Bernadette Foley and the Foley family.

A memorial service will be held on Friday March 13, 2020 at 10:30 at St Mary's Catholic Church 8227 County Road 205, Plantersville, TX 77363. Reception to be held immediately afterward in the church hall. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that contributions be made to The or the charitable organization of one's choice. Interment will be in Galveston, Texas. May she rest in eternal peace.