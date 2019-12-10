Irma Louise Weinzettle Price, 88, passed away on December 8, 2019, at home surrounded by her family. Irma was born in Conroe, Texas on October 18, 1931, where she attended grades K-12 and graduated as a member of the Conroe High School class of 1948. After high school graduation, Irma attended Abilene Christian College and University of Texas, where she majored in Art. She returned to Conroe to marry her high school sweetheart, Roy Leonard Price on June 29, 1950. Leonard was employed at Humble Oil (now Exxon Mobil) and the newlyweds made their first home at the Humble Oil Camp. The couple relocated from Conroe to Jacksonville, Texas in 1959. While in Jacksonville, Irma was employed by Beall's Department Store as a graphic artist and was responsible for drawing the clothing illustration ads that were published in newspapers state wide. In 1974 the couple moved to Hawkins, Texas and then relocated back to Conroe in 1986. Irma and Leonard were married for 65 years before he passed away in April of 2015.

Irma was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard, her mother and father Bill and Lorene Weinzettle, and her two brothers Bobby David and Billy Jim Weinzettle. She is survived by her family, including three daughters: Susan Baley and husband Mike of Chandler; Melissa Hill and husband Jack of Conroe; Shannon Harvey of Conroe: seven grandchildren: Les Harvey and wife Angela of Tyler; Ben Harvey and wife Lacey of San Antonio; Emily Smith and husband Hunter of New Braunfels; Jennifer Paul of Chandler; Dylan Harvey and his wife Kate of Brandon, MS; Price Hill of Conroe; Margaret Hill of Austin: and ten great grandchildren: Amanda and Kristina Paul; Paxton Hill; Jaxon and Lily Bricker; Hank and Jack Smith; Mia Harvey; Van Harvey; Stella Harvey.

Irma was a gifted artist, talented seamstress and decorator, and an avid gardener. She loved her family and was happiest when surrounded by her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a wonderful hostess and loved holidays and family gatherings. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.

A heartfelt thank you to all the wonderful nurses and staff at Vitas Health Care, with special thanks to Camille, Nikky, Judy and Belinda for patience, support and guidance. And to Total Loving Care Private Care Givers, LLC, Sanetta, Nikki and Sherry, we could not have made this hard journey without you.

Visitation will be 10:00AM to 12:00PM Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Metcalf Funeral Directors, with internment to follow at Conroe Memorial Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the at: http://www2.heart.org/goto/IrmaPrice