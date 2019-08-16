Jack A. Bechtel, 85, transitioned to the next dimension on Monday, August 12, at Avanti Senior Living in Shenandoah, TX, where he had been under the care of Hospice for several months. He was born September 18, 1933, in Washington, Indiana, to Beatrice Summers Bechtel. His father Alvin Bechtel passed prior to his birth. When he was five years old, Albert Nordhorn married his mother and became Jack's father for life.

Jack graduated from Winslow High School, class of 1952, and was on the 1951 Sectional Champion basketball team. After two years at Purdue University, he enlisted in the Air Force and rose to the rank of Staff Sergeant. After four years of military service, he graduated with honors with a BS from Indiana University.

During his military years, he married his high school sweetheart, Lenore Vinyard, and they developed a love for travel during his Germany tour. They celebrated 64 years of marriage on June 4, 2019, having traveled to all fifty states and six continents, viewing the seventh, Antarctica from a cruise ship.

Jack's career was in Detroit's automotive industry from which he retired in 1988 as Purchasing Director for American Motors. Throughout his life he was an avid golfer and ardent theater goer, pursuing both in Northern Michigan, Florida, and Alabama before moving to Conroe, Texas.

While in Alabama Jack and Lenore were in a group of seven that started a still thriving South Baldwin Christian Church, where he served as elder. He is a member of First Christian Church Conroe, where he served as deacon as long as his physical condition permitted.

He is survived by his wife Lenore of Conroe TX; son Chris Alvin Bechtel and daughter-in-law Annette of The Woodlands, TX; daughter Kelly Dee Bechtel of Owasso, OK; grandchildren Meredith Bechtel (NY), Gregory Bechtel (VA), Mallory Bechtel (NY), and Christina Bechtel (TX); three cousins, and one half-cousin.

A memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, August 22, in the sanctuary at First Christian Church Conroe, 3500 N. 336 Loop W., followed by lunch in the church's Gathering Place. The family requests no flowers, but those who desire may make a memorial donation to the , 6055 South Loop East, Houston, TX 77087.