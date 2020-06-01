Jack Wesley Marlowe was born April 7, 1949 in Mansfield, Ohio. Jack grew up in Lexington, Ohio where he enjoyed hunting and fishing. He graduated from Lexington High School in 1967. Jack was trained as an Electronics Technician during his 8 years of service in the US Navy. While stationed in Newport, Rhode Island on the USS Basilone, he met his wife of 49 years Cynthia Grinnell. Jack then served on the USS Canopus in Holy Loch, Scotland, where their daughter, Patricia, was born. Their son, Kevin, was born soon after while Jack was on duty at the Naval Weapons Station at Lee Hall, Virginia. Honorably discharged in 1976, Jack joined Hitachi High Technology where his love of electronics lead to an innovative recipe for gold samples. He grew to be loved and respected by his fellow engineers during his 40 year career. He retired in 2016, but continued to advise Hitachi engineers until his passing May 14, 2020. Jack was an avid fisherman that took meticulous care of his boat and equipment. He loved to cook, creating many of his own recipes... even spaghetti and meatballs. Jack leaves to cherish his memory and laugh at his quirks his wife Cynthia, his daughter Trisha and her husband Dan, son Kevin, and his sister Sherry and brother-in-law John Wheeler. His stellar work ethic and dedication remains cherished by his friends at Hitachi. " Catch the Lunkers, Jack !!"



