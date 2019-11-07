Jack Roland Moore, Sr., 88, passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, in Conroe, Texas after a brief illness.

Born in Silsbee, Texas on March 20, 1931, he was the son of Hatti-lee and Rusty Moore. He was married 63 years to Peggy Moore. Jack served in the US Air Force and was a Korean War veteran. He worked for DuPont Sabine River Works for over 36 years and as Safety Superintendent at Westlake Petrochemicals for over 8 years.

Jack was past chairman of Orange County American Red Cross; member of the first planning and zoning committee in Bridge City, Texas; member of the planning and zoning committee for the City of Orange; and served as an Elder in The First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Orange, Texas.

At the time he became ill, Jack was volunteering at Conroe Hospital; at his current church home, First United Methodist in Conroe; and volunteered at the Crisis Center in Conroe. Jack loved helping people and loved his family.

He was a loving husband, Dad, and Pawpaw and Great Pawpaw. He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife Peggy Moore; and granddaughter, Peggy Tisdale.

Jack is survived by his children, Andrea, and her husband Seaborn; Joe, and his wife Wanda; Billy, and his wife TomiJayne; Jack Jr., and his wife Sherry; Murray Robert; and Trudy, and her husband Wayne; nineteen grandchildren and twenty great grandchildren.

Serving as pallbearers will be: Daniel Moore, Christopher Moore, Ricky Valentine, Brandon Tisdale, Justin Moore, and Jo-Jo Moore.

Services will be at:

The First Methodist Church

4308 W. Davis St.

Conroe, Texas 77304

Monday, Nov. 11, 2019

Visitation is at 10:00am

Service is at 11:00am

Graveside will follow for

family at 3:00 pm

2312 Irving Street

West Orange, Texas