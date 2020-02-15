Jackiy Lynn Snipes of Montgomery died peacefully in her sleep on Feb 11th. Jackiy was a long time Montgomery resident,. working for over 28 years at First Fairway at Walden. She was known for her generosity. Jackiy was born on September 11, 1960 in Waco, Texas. She was preceded in death by her father, David Lee Snipes and her mother Peggy Arlene Milller. She is survived by two sisters; Dana Cozby and her husband Oliver of Fort Worth, Tx and Lisa Rambo of Ohio, 2 nieces and 3 nephews, Sarah Rambo of California, Heather Rambo and husband Gary White of Ohio, Dant Rambo of Washington, Geoffrey Cozby and is wife Alyssa,and their 4 daughters of Hawaii and David King and his wife Sydney of Coppell, TX.. An aunt Kitty Miller and her husband Clyde of Navasota, TX, An Uncle Mike Morgan and his wife Charlotte of The Colony, TX. A great aunt, Dorothy O'Beir of Waco, TX. Jackiy chose to donate her body to science. A memorial service will be held at First United Methodist Church, Montgomery, at 3 PM on Thursday March 5th