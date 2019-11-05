Jacob "Jake" Frank Reissig, 90, of Conroe, Texas passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home the morning of Sunday November 3, 2019.

Jake was born on November 11, 1928 in Slaton, Texas. His parents were Erwin and Hilda Reissig. On November 20, 1950, Jake married his first love Elizabeth "Betty Jo" Kitten. They were married almost 64 years when Betty passed away on May 23, 2014. After Betty passed away, Jake spent every day missing the love of his life and committed himself to prayer and preparation in being reunited one day with his one and only True Love. He carried a picture of her with him every day, everywhere. They were extremely blessed and proud of the family legacy they created together, which includes nine children, seventeen grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren.

Jake worked for Santa Fe Railroad as a young adult. He then became a Custom Home Builder in Lubbock, TX. He moved the family to Houston in 1967 and then to Conroe, TX in 1971 where he continued to build custom homes in and around Conroe and the Lake Conroe area. When Jake retired, he and Betty loved traveling and seeing the world. They were very fortunate to make a trip to Rome for their 50 th Wedding Anniversary where they were able to see the Pope. They also loved their church group and friends so much. They would meet with them daily for breakfast and always on Sundays after church. Jake and Betty loved their family and spent every summer making precious memories on camping trips, and hiking and fishing and Sundays going to the Beach. Family get togethers were very important and the Holidays were always a very special time at the Reissig Home. Jake and Betty also became very close friends with and loved their neighbors very much. They all seemed like Family to us and are very special to the Reissig Family.

Jake is survived by his nine children and their spouses; Gary and Katie Reissig of Austin, TX, Joe Reissig of Conroe, TX, Cindy and Butch Davis of Conroe, TX, Tracy Reissig of Conroe, TX, Cheryl and Mark Keller of The Woodlands, TX, Jeff and Carol Reissig of Montgomery, TX, Diane Remick of Montgomery, TX, Roger and Anne Reissig of Montgomery, TX, and David and Shana Reissig of Conroe, TX. And then seventeen grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren. Jake is also survived by his Brother, Bud and Estelle Reissig of Lubbock, TX, His Sister Jeanette Simek of Lubbock, TX, His Sister JoAnn Dillard of Lubbock, TX, along with many nieces and nephews, cousins and extended family.

Jake is preceded in death by his Wife of almost 64 years, Betty Reissig, his Parents Erwin and Hilda Reissig, and his Brother Alfred Reissig of Houston, TX.

Family and Friends are invited to celebrate his life on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Metcalf Funeral Directors. The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon - 2:00 pm. A funeral service will begin at 2:00pm. The graveside burial service will follow at Garden Park Cemetery in Conroe, TX. Jake's Eight Grandsons will serve as Pallbearers.

In Lieu of Flowers, donations can be made to The Retts Syndrome Foundation.