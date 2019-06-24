Jacqueline Flake

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jacqueline Flake.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Jacqueline Wells Flake, age 89, left this earth to be with her Lord on Friday, June 21, 2019.

A memorial service & Mass will be held at 11:00 on Tuesday, July 9 th at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in New Waverly and Father Daokim Nguyen will be officiating. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Sam Houston Funeral Home in Willis.

Born on August 3 rd , 1929 in Anna, Illinois, Jacque attended Little Rock Teachers College and married John Flake on September 29 th , 1950. They enjoyed 66 years together and were the parents of four sons & one daughter.

Jacque was a long-time parishioner of St. Joseph's where she was known & loved by all.

Jacque is survived by John and Ana Flake, son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Anna Flake, son and daughter-in-law, Joseph and Lupe Elizondo Flake, son and daughter-in-law, Jennifer and Ray Cropper, daughter and son-in-law; Grandchildren, Jacqueline, Alexander, Mason, Elizabeth & Martin; along with Great Granddaughter, Katelyn. Jacque was preceded in death by her husband, John and her son, Stephen Frederick Flake.

Jacque was a wonderful Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother & Friend. We will all miss her.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, New Waverly, Texas. You are invited to leave a written condolence on our website at www.shmfh.com.

"Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life and I shall dwell in the house of the Lord forever".

Psalm 23:4


logo
Published on yourconroenews.com from June 24 to July 7, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.