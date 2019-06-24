Jacqueline Wells Flake, age 89, left this earth to be with her Lord on Friday, June 21, 2019.

A memorial service & Mass will be held at 11:00 on Tuesday, July 9 th at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in New Waverly and Father Daokim Nguyen will be officiating. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Sam Houston Funeral Home in Willis.

Born on August 3 rd , 1929 in Anna, Illinois, Jacque attended Little Rock Teachers College and married John Flake on September 29 th , 1950. They enjoyed 66 years together and were the parents of four sons & one daughter.

Jacque was a long-time parishioner of St. Joseph's where she was known & loved by all.

Jacque is survived by John and Ana Flake, son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Anna Flake, son and daughter-in-law, Joseph and Lupe Elizondo Flake, son and daughter-in-law, Jennifer and Ray Cropper, daughter and son-in-law; Grandchildren, Jacqueline, Alexander, Mason, Elizabeth & Martin; along with Great Granddaughter, Katelyn. Jacque was preceded in death by her husband, John and her son, Stephen Frederick Flake.

Jacque was a wonderful Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother & Friend. We will all miss her.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, New Waverly, Texas. You are invited to leave a written condolence on our website at www.shmfh.com.

"Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life and I shall dwell in the house of the Lord forever".

Psalm 23:4