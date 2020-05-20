Jacqueline LaGrande Kitchens (fondly known as Jac-Jac) went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, May 19th, 2020 at 2:00 pm. She is preceded in death by her late husband and soul mate of 63 years, Colonel Ernest Kitchens, as well as father, James Jones, and her mother, Gladys Jones. Jackie is survived by daughter Alexandra and husband Gerry Powell of Petal, Mississippi; son Michael and wife Michelle of Panorama Village, Texas; brother James Jones of Brevard, North Carolina; grandchildren Erik and Kelly Kitchens of Elizabethton, Tennessee; Tyler and Kelley Powell of Brandon, Mississippi; and Paige and Conner Estess of Petal, Mississippi; great grandchildren Lindsey, Brittney, Aubrey, Nash, Audrey, and Nolan; as well as nieces and nephews Natalie, Marilyn, Wanda Kay, Raymond, Karl, Rusk, Marty, and Christopher. Jackie was born in Demopolis, Alabama on March 11, 1931. She attended Mississippi Southern College (now The University of Southern Mississippi) where she met husband Ernest Kitchens. Together they lived and traveled (while husband served) in Europe, Korea, and Japan. Upon husband's retirement, they moved to Panorama Village, Texas where they lived and were involved in the community. Jackie enjoyed time spent with friends in various clubs playing bridge and golf, where she served as Club Champion and Couples Champion several times. She also attended First Presbyterian Church in Conroe, Texas. The family will celebrate the life of Jacqueline Kitchens this week at a graveside service at Garden Park Cemetery in Conroe, Texas.



