James Arnold Hogan, Jr, known as Buddy passed away April 23, 2019. He was born June 13, 1961 in Conroe, TX to James Sr. and Ruth Powell Hogan.

Buddy graduated Conroe High School in 1979 and immediately went to work for Contex Water Wells where he worked the rest of his life. He loved fishing and going to the flea markets in the area. Buddy is preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by sisters, Jane Keppler (Mike) of Smithville, and Sandra Kay (Lonnie) Buchanan of Highlands and many other relatives.

Funeral services will be held Friday, April 26, 2019 at 10:00AM at Cashner Funeral Home followed by burial in Garden Park Cemetery. You are invited to view our webpage and leave written tributes to the family at cashnerconroe.com