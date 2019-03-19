Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Bundscho.

James Thomas Bundscho passed away peacefully surrounded by his children at his home in Willis, Texas on the evening of Tuesday, March 12, 2019. He was sixty-seven years old.

Jim was an exceptional human being. As stated by a close friend: "He was talented, curious, loving, and intent on making the world a better place."

Jim raised four children in The Woodlands, Texas with his former wife of thirty-two years, Rose Mary Bundscho. Together they ran Bayside Printing Company in North Houston until Jim retired in 1998, moved to the lake, and built his dream homestead with his own hands and two helpers.

Since 2002, Jim was a member of the Montgomery County Master Gardeners program in Conroe, where he volunteered by teaching, designing and installing rainwater collection, drip irrigation, and Aquaponics systems for education and demonstration to the public. Chances are, if you have seen a rainwater collection system in a public place in Montgomery County, you've seen the work of Jim Bundscho.

In 2006, he worked with Urban Harvest of Houston as the original market manager to help open The Bayou City Farmers' Market which has grown to be one of the largest farmers' markets in Houston that features local produce. From 2008 to 2010, Jim worked with Brooks Gremmels and the Ben Wheeler Development Company, building a Community Garden and Education Center demonstrating principals for organic gardening, composting and recycling. During that time he was introduced to the Head Start Program of Tyler ISD and helped in designing and constructing a teaching garden for students. He loved to teach people of all ages how to live with conscious respect for our environment and there seemed no limit to his patience and optimism. He will be missed by so many.

Jim is survived by his brothers John Bundscho (wife Linda Bundscho) and Joe Bundscho (wife Linda Limb), his son Terry Bundscho and daughter-in-law Cindy Bundscho, his daughter Sheila Lewis and son-in-law David Lewis, his daughter Jennifer Wherry and son-in-law Bradford Wherry, his daughter Amy Trahan and son-in-law Stephen Trahan, and his eleven grandchildren, Hayden, Kristen, Emmett, Ashley, Maggie, James, William, Emily, Joseph, Charlie and Grace who knew him as "Papo."

A celebration of Jim's life will be held Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 10:00 am at the Montgomery County Master Gardeners Association located at 9020 Airport Rd, Conroe, Texas 77303. In lieu of flowers, Jim's family requests donations be made to Montgomery County Master Gardeners Association, 9020 Airport Rd., Conroe, Texas 77303.