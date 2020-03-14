James Clarke McGrew was born 6-4-1939 in Beaumont and passed away 3-9-2020 in Conroe. He spent his childhood in Beaumont and graduated from South Park High School. He attended Lamar University and was hired by Gulf States Utilities as a lineman in 1961. He worked hard and loved it and was promoted to Safety Supervisor in 1972 and transferred to Conroe where he built a home in Willis and has lived there for 48 years. His skills were instrumental in the development of the underground transmission system when The Woodlands was developed. He retired when GSU and Entergy merged in 1994.

Jim enjoyed his hobby of owning and rebuilding vintage vehicles-----Street Rods. He owned numerous ones but his red 1948 Ford Pickup was his favorite for many years. He traveled the country in it often pulling a camper and attending Rod Runs where he served as an official in the National Street Rod Association and serving as Gulf Coast Rep for Lone Star Street Rod Association.

He leaves behind his wife of 20 years,Toni Sperduti McGrew and her children, daughter Tara Hupp and grandchildren Bej and Stormi who called him Jimpa, other daughter Whitney Hughes and his special grandson from France, David Delecluse. Also his children Donna McGrew Anderson, Jim McGrew Jr. and Joe Ray McGrew and Jim's sister Ann McGrew Richardson. He will be missed by his furkids Rusty and Dexter.

He enjoyed life in his mild mannered way and rode a motorcycle for many years and participated in the Houston Rodeo at the BBQ cookoff. He loved Bluegrass music, camping and boating.

No service is planned. Thanks to all for your kind words of sympathy.