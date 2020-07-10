Willie James (Dunky) Clark III 46 of Willis Texas passed away Wednesday July 8, 2020 in Conroe Texas.

James was a Welder by trade and loved tinkering with anything mechanical and watching a good movie. He was strong willed and did things his way.

James is survived by his Mother and Dad Sue and Chris Jenkins of Willis Texas; Son Collin Evan Andrews-Clark of Spring; Grandmother Velma Chastain of Dallas Georgia and numerous Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Neices and Nephews.

James was preceded in death by his Sister, Toni Lynn Clark; Grandfather Paul Owen; Aunt Jean Lapeyrouse; Cousin Crystal Bramlett and Life Long Friend Ricky Gibbs.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.