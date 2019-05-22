James D. Dean, (Jimmy) 66, passed away peacefully at home with his family surrounding him,on Monday, April 30th at 3:03pm. He lost his battle with metastatic lung cancer.

Jimmy is survived by his bride, Pati, daughter Alicia, son Spencer and his wife Dana, daughter Alexis and her husband Marc,his two grandchildren Bennett and Koufax, his mother Jeri and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and in- laws.

Jimmy was in sales and eventually became Sales Manager for Houston Armature Works, for 30 yrs. He loved his job. His integrity was higher than any man. He passed that on to his family. The best days of his life was being surrounded by the laughter and loving arms of his family.

We will see you in Heaven, Chief

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to any cancer organization of your choice.