James Edward "Ed" Wiggins, age 85, of Conroe, Texas passed away on Wednesday February 27, 2019 in Conroe, Texas. James was born August 23, 1933 in Shamrock, Texas to Edward M. and Lottie Lee Jimerson Wiggins.

Ed grew up and graduated school in Le Fors, Texas and went on to graduate from Hardin Simmons University and Southwestern Baptist Seminary. He served helping establish and joyfully served on the staff of numerous Southern Baptist churches all over the state of Texas.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his daughter, Julie Underwood.

Ed is survived by his loving wife Shirley McDonald Wiggins, daughter Joni Wiggins, and his son Jim Wiggins and wife Janie; grandchildren, April and Cooper Woodburn, Katie and Patrick O'Day, T.J. and Jana Wiggins, Jon and Carly Underwood, Daniel Underwood and son-in-law Tom Underwood. 8 great grandchildren, numerous other family members and friends are also left to treasure his memory.

Services for Ed will be held at First Baptist Church Conroe Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 11:00am.

Please make memorial contributions in Ed's name to First Baptist Church Mission Fund, 600 N Main St, Conroe, TX 77301or with the following link https://fbcconroe.org/give/

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at ww.metcalffuneraldirectors.com for the Wiggins family.