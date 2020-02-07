James Dair Fitzgerald was born on March 19, 1934 in Alexandria, Minnesota to James and Cleda Fitzgerald. He passed away peacefully in his sleep February 5, 2020. He attended Alexandria High School and graduated with the class of 1952. Jim joined the Marine Corps (Semper Fi) and served in the Korean War from 1953 - 1955. After returning from the war he graduated from the Minnesota School of Business and started his sales career. Jim married the love of his life Janice Haugen on March 14, 1959. They shared their life, love and friendship over their 60 years of marriage while raising their family and being involved in the community. They were blessed with three children Kelli, Traci and Tim. He was Papa to five grandchildren, Ellie, Lauren, Alexandra, Katherine and Michael whom are his greatest legacy and a source of enormous pride. He loved just spending time with his family more than anything. He was a proud American and loved his country. Jim flew his American flag every day. His children remember his long table prayers which always ended with him asking God to bless our country and the troops.

In Chicago in 1959, he began his 27-year sales career with the Gold Seal Company - home of Mr. Bubble (hence the beginning of his nickname "Mr. Bubble".) They were transferred to Houston, Texas in 1972. They raised their children in the Inwood Forest community for 30 years. Jim passionately played golf and sponsored the Bubblettes girls' softball team. He and Jan owned Gifts by Fitz, and they supported all aspects of the "Wonderful World of IF" and built lifelong friends and memories.

Later he formed his own sales company, Jim Fitzgerald and Associates, and in 2003 he and Jan retired to the Bentwater community where he was able to play the Game of 18 every day. If he wasn't swinging his clubs, you could find him with his ball retriever looking for lost balls. The story goes he was the only golfer that had to have his ball retriever regripped. He especially enjoyed the comradery with his Friday breakfast golf group where they solved the world's problems before they golfed. Jim also looked forward to his monthly poker get-togethers with his buddies. Every summer the family enjoyed going back to his hometown Alexandria, Minnesota for reunions and family gatherings with "Team Fitz" watching Jim play in the annual Resorter's Golf Tournament.

Jim was a devoted husband, father, friend and storyteller with a zest for life. Every Christmas he loved making and delivering his Fitz's Famous Fudge. One of his greatest joys was reading to the children through the Head Start Reading Program. Mr. Bubble reading to them was the highlight of their day. Jim was an active member of Grace Lutheran Church and served as assisting minister, communion assistant, Family Promise volunteer, and Bible study group member. He had a deep and abiding faith and loved his Lord. He will be remembered by his friends, colleagues and loved ones for his work ethic, tenacity and most of all, kindness and compassion for everyone he met.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and sister Linda Oxford. Jim is survived by his wife Janice, daughters Kelli Yonker and husband Bob, Traci Bailes, and his son Tim; sister Mary Harris, sisters and brother in laws: Audrey and Curt Myers, Don and Joyce Haugen, and Marion Oxford. Grandchildren, Ellie Bailes, Lauren, Alexandra, Katherine, and Michael Fitzgerald. He is also survived by many special nieces, nephews and cousins.

Family and friends are cordially invited to celebrate Jim's life on Monday, February 10 at Grace Lutheran Church 13123 Hwy. 105 W, Conroe, TX 77304. Visitation 12:00 - 2:00 pm with memorial service at 2:00 pm, refreshments to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Jim's name to the Grace Lutheran Church Memorial Fund or a .