James Alvin "Jim" Geiger was born on Saturday, November 7, 1936 in La Coste, Texas, Medina County. His ancestors were among the many immigrants who came to America from the French and German areas of Alsace Lorraine during the late 1800s. Many entered via Galveston.

James was the youngest of four children born to Joseph Albert Geiger and Paulina Halty Geiger. His mother died when he was around five. Joseph was a migrant worker employed in Texas and areas leading to Minnesota. During the devastating post-Depression area, like many American heads of household, he sought work wherever he could find it. He approached his family members in La Coste to find help caring for his children during his absence. "Aunt Emma" and "Uncle George" Kunze stepped in to be family and home to James and his siblings. Jim was raised alongside Lillian and Harvey Kunze who then and even today are like his brother and sister. In fact, Jim would explain that the entire community of La Coste raised him.

The Catholic Church waved his tuition at St. Mary's Catholic School, and Jim was enrolled in the school while the rest of the Kunze family were members of the Lutheran Church in Castroville. Jim remembers numerous incidents of being disciplined on the front steps of the church by the nuns and staff for various infractions. It didn't take long for the whole community to learn of his daily performance.

In 1953 following a football injury, Jim was stricken with osteomyelitis, a bone disease that left him bedridden for months. His hospital charges were a staggering $25,000, a monumental amount for the time. The local La Coste Lions Club learned of his plight and came to the rescue. The whole community took part in the James Geiger Hospital Fund. There were baked goods, car washes, door prizes, and his hospital debt was paid.

Jim was beloved by all. He was given a job by the Superintendent of Schools, A. D. Blue who hired Jim as janitor at all La Coste ISD buildings. Mr. Blue was a member of the La Coste Lions Club and approached Jim with an invitation to the new, soon-to-be opening Texas Lions Camp for Crippled Children in Kerrville. Jim was in a full leg cast and would be there with the growing number of polio victims. He was "adopted" by Ma and Pa Murray, the caretakers of the camp, who treated him like their own son for many years, even after he left the camp. A major event of his life occurred when Jim met Frank Robinson, a San Antonio entrepreneur was had been named Director of the Lions Camp. Jim went to the camp the first year as a camper and then the next six years as a counselor hired to work with the crippled children and blind adults. Robinson approached Jim during the close of his high school years asking him what his college plans were. Jim replied that he had no plans for college due to his finances. Mr. Robinson countered with an offer of a lifetime: full tuition to Southwest Texas Teacher's College in San Marcos (now Texas State), room and board, books and a part-time job working at the Brown School, a widely-recognized facility for children and adults with special needs.

James Geiger graduated from Southwest Texas State in San Marcos with a degree in Special Education.

He taught special education classes, worked in administrative positions in special ed settings, and always functioned in a servant's capacity as if to "pay back" for all life's chances that he had been given. He never forgot his friends who travelled life's journey with him. He fondly remembered Marlin "Booger" Lindsey (his partner in crime as they often frequented the wine cellar in the church basement and climbed the church tower to ring the bells), Diego Gallegos, his best friend at the Texas Lions Camp, and Dal Dewees, also a friend from the Texas Lions Camp. He never forgot his extended family, a whole community of love and support. Jim was a member of Christ Church United Methodist Church in the Woodlands, and a member of Interfaith Ministries the Gathering Place of Conroe.

In 1961, while a special education teacher at Ector High School in Odessa, Texas, James met and married Sandra Kay Knight. They had three daughters, Cindy, 1963, Eilene in 1965, and Kathy Denise in 1972, (now deceased). They lived in Odessa/Midland, Albuquerque, and San Antonio and attended Oak Hills Presbyterian Church in San Antonio for many years.

Jim settled in to a life in educational sales. He was the perfect salesman. He sold educational materials to schools, libraries, universities, and other entities. He sold for Rainbow, Landmark, Discovery Instructional Media, National Geographic, Coronet, and Disney.

In 1988, Jim married Mary Scott of Conroe and they lived in Conroe, settling in Montgomery on Lake Conroe, fulfilling a lifelong dream of living near a lake. He became a second father to Mark and Stephanye. The blended family they created has always been very close, enjoying annual trips to the Frio River and gathering for the famous Thanksgiving Tree Decorating Party.

Jim is preceded in death by his parents, his three siblings, brother, Joseph Geiger, sister, Ara Geiger Chessman, brother William Geiger, his cousin Harvey Kunze, and his daughter, Kathyrn Denise Geiger Gilpatric. He is survived by his devoted wife, Mary, his beloved cousin, Lillian Pittman, three daughters, Cindy Schimank and husband Stanley of Giddings, Eilene Brown and husband Steve of San Antonio, and Stephanye Denison and husband Chris of the Woodlands. One son, Mark Scott and wife Janet

of Euless, and son-in-law Scott Gilpatric of Knoxville, TN. Sixteen grandchildren: Kadra Schimank, Garrett Schimank, Colton and wife Jordan Schimank, Vicki Schimank, Hannah Moorman and husband Ryan, Ethan Brown, Melanie Brown, Brandon Donley, Alicia Donley, Kristin Scott, Christopher Denison, Nicholas Denison, Samuel Denison, Lillie Denison, Sophie Denison, and Duncan Gilpatric. Four great-grandchildren: Kylie Donley, Beaux Donley, Tristan Saucedo, and Miles Moorman. He is also survived by his Goddaughter, Kimberly Pittman Clark and husband Weston, a number of nieces and nephews, and countless forever friends.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. till 7:00 p.m. at Metcalf Funeral Directors. Graveside services will be officiated by Pastor Robert Tiner, Immanuel Lutheran Church of Giddings, Texas, on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Conroe Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family wishes to thank the many friends who have travelled with them on this journey. Also, thanks to the employees of Lakeside Pharmacy in Montgomery, Royal Palms Assisted Living in Conroe, and Dignity Hospice. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider that memorial contributions be made to the Texas Lions Camp, www.lionscamp.com , 4100 San Antonio Highway, Kerrville, TX 78028, or the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl 17, Chicago, IL 60601..