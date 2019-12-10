James Douglas "Doug" Howell was born on September 5, 1934 in Kerens, Texas to Ruby Wright Howell and E. K. Howell, SR. He passed away at home with his family by his side on November 24, 2019.

Doug grew up in Kerens and attended Kerens High School where he quarterbacked the Bobcat varsity football team and marched in the band during halftime. After graduation, he attended Baylor University. In the late 1950's he was in the highway construction business. He came to Conroe in the early 1960's to work for R and M Drilling. Later he managed the Conroe Cow Palace auction barn and had a western wear store. He also became a cattle broker, buying and selling cattle until the time of his death. In addition, he leased the Rampy Ranch in Montgomery and ran his own cattle on it. For 16 years, he furnished the scramble calves for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Doug was a lifetime member of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo as well as the Montgomery County Fair Association. He was president of the MCFA for three years and continued to serve on the executive board. In his leisure, he liked to hunt and fish, especially with his son and father-in-law. He always enjoyed his Thursday men's club lunches at Vernon's. His real passion was keeping things in an orderly fashion as in his closet, his truck and his starched jeans.

Doug is preceded in death by his parents, stepmother and his in-laws. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Celeste Howell; son, Eric Howell and wife Anjanette; daughter, Rachel Howell; grandson, Judd Howell and wife Heather; brothers, Elmin Howell and wife Betty, Ben Howell, Chris Howell and wife Lisa; brother-in-law, David Bradham and wife Peggy; as well as many nieces, nephews, and good friends.

A memorial service will be on Monday, December 16, 2019, at Cashner Funeral Home in Conroe, Texas beginning at 10:00am. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to First Baptist Church Conroe, 600 N. Main Conroe, Texas, 77301. The Heritage Museum of Montgomery County, P.O. Box 2262 Conroe, Texas, 77305 or The Montgomery County Fair Association, P.O. Box 869, Conroe, Texas, 77305.