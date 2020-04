Or Copy this URL to Share

James Luke,Sr, 75 a native of Willis,TX passed away quietly @ his home on April 27,2020. Mr. Luke was known by many and will be truly missed. Visitation, Friday 12-3 @ Collins & Johnson & 5-7 @ Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, 817 Martin Luther King Blvd, Willis,TX. Graveside service & Interment 12noon@ Shepard Hill Cemetery,Willis,TX





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store