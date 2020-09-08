James Max Smith Sr. November 10, 1938 - August 24, 2020 On the evening of August 24th, 2020 James "Max" Smith Sr. went home to be with Jesus at the age of 81. Born on November 10th, 1938, the youngest of 5 children, to proud parents Madeline Gibbs Smith and John Andrew Dovie Smith in Nanafalia, Alabama. Max was a loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle and friend. He married the love of his life Bobbie Lucille Taylor on February 18th, 1959 and they were happily married for 61 years. A life full and well lived, Max was a patriot and proudly served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany from 1961-1962. He returned to his job as a railroad man, retiring from Union Pacific Railroad after working as a machinist for 39 1/2 years. His true passion can be found in his classic cars and all those he help to build and restore throughout his life. He was an honorary member of the JDHS class of '59. And you could always find him at church on Sunday morning as a member of the Woodlands Church. He was preceded in death by his mother Madeline, father John, sister Betty Jean, brother Bobby Joe and sister Ruby Lyne.He is survived by his wife Bobbie, daughter Robin Rene Bozzo (husband Paul), son James "Maxey" Smith Jr. (wife Susan), son Curtis Ray Smith (wife Jo Lynn), son Todd Adam Smith (wife Rachael), 20 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, brother Dovie Melton Smith (wife Mary), and numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.