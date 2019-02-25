James Michael Merdian, 57, of Lovelady, Texas passed away peacefully Friday February 22, 2019. He was born in Conroe, Texas March 29, 1961 to Conrad and Marjorie Merdian. Mike was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Melaney Merdian Gorrell. He was a lifelong Montgomery County resident until his retirement from the construction industry in 2012. He loved the solitude living on the rural property in East Texas where he would hunt and tend to his animals. Mike is survived by his loving wife, Shirley Roberts, brothers John and wife Traci Merdian, Deryl and wife Kim Merdian, stepsons Bryan and wife Erin Roberts and Chad and wife Hillary Roberts, brother in law Glenn Greer, sister in law Carolyn Etherdge and husband Bill. He is also survived by nephews William Gorrell, Jeremy Gorrell, Drew Merdian and Garrison Price; nieces Lauren Peterson, Kayla Merdian, Michelle Merdian, Amanda Etherdge and Misti Etherdge; grandchildren Destiny, Austin, Chad Jr., Madison and Carter. A memorial service is scheduled for 10:00 A.M. Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Antioch Baptist Church in Lovelady, Texas. You are invited to leave a written condolence on our website at www.shmfh.com.