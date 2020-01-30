Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Michael Brasher. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

James Michael Brasher, age 48, died on January 17, 2020, at approximately 6:24 PM after fighting a short battle against an aggressive colon cancer.



Born April 8, 1971, in Houston, Texas to parents Cathy Holland and Mike Brasher, he grew up alongside his sister Kim in Spring, Texas. He eventually moved to California after attending Sam Houston State University. He was a longtime resident of Pacific Palisades. After a brief acting career, he spent his life in the television and media industries producing documentaries.





Jim attended McCullough High School in Conroe Independent School District where he played varsity basketball and excelled at many other sports. His college career earned him a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree, specializing in radio, television and film, and he was a member of the Sam Houston State University cheerleading squad.





Jim was loved by the entire community and will be sorely missed by many. Jim was passionate about his daughter Amelia and put his career on hold to devote his life to raising her after the death of his wife and her mother, Kristen Fairchild in 2014. He loved sports, BBQ, the beach, hiking and all outdoor activities. Jim's family and friends were foremost in his life.





He is survived by his daughter Amelia, mother Cathy, father Mike, stepmother Jan, sister Kim, stepsisters Telisa Marsh and husband Robert Marsh, Michelle Holland, Selena Holland, aunt Danielle, uncle Jim, niece Lauryn, nephews Mitchell and Nathan and cousin Tyler. He is preceded in death by grandparents Pete and Jeanne Brasher and stepfather Harrell Holland.





Services for Jim will be held at Community United Methodist Church of Pacific Palisades on Sunday, January 26th from 2 to 4 pm.





A GoFundMe account has been established for his daughter Amelia. Go to





The obituary was published in Conroe Courier starting 1/30/2020 and in the Woodlands Villager starting 2/2/2020.

