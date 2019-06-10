James Michael Gilmore was born January 19, 1963 in Conroe, Texas and passed away June 8, 2019 in Palestine, Texas at the age of 56. James was a graduate from Willis High School and he loved the Dallas Cowboys. He could tell you about all the players and their history, especially during the days of Coach Landry. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde Gilmore and Daurece "Dee" Gilmore. James is survived by his brother, Ronald Murphy and wife Polly of Grapeland, Texas; sisters, Terri Murphy Kerr of New Waverly, Texas and Pam Murphy of Austin, Texas; aunt, Nancy Phillips, Charlene Gilmore, Lavern Green; nieces, Lisa Marie Neal and husband Chad, Rachel James and husband Blair, Melissa Letbetter, Mandy Hyman, Kristina Lynn Derr and Jennifer Murphy; nephews, Jonathan Murphy and Brody Neal; cousins, Joy Massey and son Dude, Susan Johnson, Carolyn Lyle, Eric Foster, Bryce Foster, Erika Moreno, David Johnson, Trevor Johnson, Neil Brown, Glen Gilmore, Gary, Sharon, Nina Mae, and Joel (Bubba) Gilmore. Visitation will be at Neal Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 10-11am with the Celebration of Life service starting at 11am with Pastor Ken Lyle officiating. Burial will follow in the Conroe Memorial Park. Pallbearers for the service will be: Chad Neal, Eric Foster, Bryce Foster, Steve Johnson, Trevor Johnson and Robert Page.

After Burial, you are welcome to attend a social gathering at Summer Breeze RV Resort, club house, for Pizza and drinks; 3043 Waukegan Rd, Conroe.