James (Jim) William Phillips, 76 years young, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019. Jim was born on November 4, 1942 in Waco, TX. Jim began his lifelong career in the home construction industry as a carpenter/painter after he moved to the Conroe area in the early 1970s. He then went on to running Conroe Crystal Co. with wife Nancy and keeping up their 10 rental homes. After selling the business, he spent his summers in western New York remodeling their summer home. There he began dabbling in antiques and started selling at shows for the past 15 years. He was very kind and generous to all and never met a stranger. He always had a smile on his face. Jim loved all sports and enjoyed attending his children and grandchildren's games/events. He was also an avid hunter and fisherman. Any chance he got, he would go fishing at the pond behind his house. In fact, he was always sneaking worms from his wife Nancy's compost pile to go fishing. He is survived by his wife, Nancy of 28 years; children, James (Jimmy) W. Phillips, Jr. (Laurie), Lisa Phillips Johns (Scott), Robert Reidel (Karen), Phil Reidel (Dora), Debi Reidel; brothers, Richard Phillips (Maxine), Jerry Phillips (Connie); sisters, Rose Phillips Cantrell (John), Brenda Phillips Sowders, Pat Phillips Tackett (Earl); 12 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Jim is preceded in death by his father, Amos Phillips; mother, Hazel Phillips and Anecia Phillips. Jim was a loving father, husband, grandfather, and friend to everyone. He was loved by all and will be greatly missed! A celebration of life service will be held from 1:00 - 4:00 PM, Saturday, June 22nd. Please contact family for more information. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the .